Harvest Health Acquires Phoenix Operator Urban Greenhouse

- July 24th, 2019

Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE:HARV,OTCQX:HRVSF) announced Wednesday (July 24) that it has acquired Phoenix operator Urban Greenhouse.

As quoted in the press release:

The agreement advances the company’s expansion and market penetration efforts across Arizona, adding operations of the Urban Greenhouse medical cannabis dispensary and cultivation facility. The dispensary will be transitioned to operate under Harvest’s House of Cannabis stores, known for quality-driven retail experiences with a focus on bettering the community.

“As we grow to be the most valuable cannabis company, it is imperative that we continue efforts in key cannabis markets including our home state of Arizona to bring the community greater economic development and provide consumers easier access to high-quality retail experiences and products. We have a deep appreciation for our home market and are dedicated to driving new job opportunities, future store developments and consumer education programs for local communities,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Urban Greenhouse has done an exceptional job of becoming a household name in Phoenix and with its excellent real estate position and community reputation, we believe Harvest’s expert operational team will only accelerate the growth for the already successful dispensary.”

