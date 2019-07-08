Harvest Acquires Arizona Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE:HARV,OTCQX:HRVSF) announced the acquisition of Leaf Life, an Arizona-based medical cannabis dispensary.

As quoted in the press release:

Leaf Life will be transitioned to operate under Harvest’s House of Cannabis stores, known for top operational standards, best-in-class experiences and products and expert teams in developing trusted, quality-driven retail stores with a focus on bettering the community.

“Arizona is the third largest medicinal cannabis market in the United States, yet too many in our communities still do not have adequate access to dispensaries that offer the high-quality medicinal products and expert staff required to improve patient education and treatment outcomes,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Harvest is committed to ensuring the strongest operational standards for our industry on a national scale, and we are particularly proud of this acquisition in our home state of Arizona because it enables us to further improve patient access to high-quality medicinal cannabis products.”

Arizona continues to be a priority market for Harvest with large scale growth projections this year. This transaction will expand Harvest’s industry leading position on operating licensing rights to include more than 210 retail and processing facilities in 17 states and territories across the US.