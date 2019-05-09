GTI Sets Launch Date of Recreational Sales in Massachusetts Community

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) announced its retail chain in Amherst, Massachusetts will start selling recreational marijuana product on Sunday (May 12).

As quoted in the press release:

The store will continue to offer exceptional care to medical cannabis patients with a separate consultation space, retail floor, checkout area and exit for people with a valid Commonwealth of Massachusetts medical card.

“GTI’s mission is to empower the right to wellness by progressing the responsible adult use of cannabis through innovative branded products and people-first retail experiences while remaining committed to the community,” said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “We’re thrilled to be able to serve the people of Amherst, where we’ve been part of the community for nearly a year.”

Amherst is the highest populated municipality in Hampshire County and, along with surrounding communities, is home to the Five College Consortium in Western Massachusetts which includes Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.