GTI Opens Fourth Cannabis Store in Ohio, 39th in the Country

Green Thumb Industries announced the opening of its fourth store in Ohio, which will be its 39th location nationwide.









Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) announced the opening of its fourth store in Ohio, which will be its 39th location nationwide.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are thrilled to open the first of our two retail locations in Lakewood and to help more Ohioans improve well-being through cannabis, while creating jobs at our stores and manufacturing facility,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This is our 39th store in the nation and the 20th we’ve opened this year – the high end of our previous guidance of 35 to 40 open stores by year-end and 15 to 20 new store openings in 2019.” GTI opened Rise™ stores in Cleveland, Toledo and Lorain earlier this year and has licenses to open up to five cannabis stores in the state, including a second location in Lakewood on Detroit Avenue. The company was awarded Ohio cultivation and processing licenses earlier this year and will produce GTI’s branded cannabis products, including brands Rythm and incredibles, in a facility located in Toledo.

Click here to read the full press release.