GTEC Appoints Former CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart and Former Chairman of ALDO to Board of Directors

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jurgen Schreiber, the former CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart and former Chairman of ALDO, to its Board of Directors as of June 10, 2019.

Mr. Schreiber joins the Board of GTEC following an extensive and successful career building large multinational retail organizations primarily focused on health & wellness. Mr. Schreiber brings significant expertise and business acumen from various industries to assist in the growth of GTEC. His current and previous roles include the following:

Chief Executive Officer at Katz Group (current)

Chief Executive Officer at Shoppers Drug Mart

Chairman of the Board at ALDO Group

Chief Executive Officer at Rexall Health

Chief Executive Officer at Health and Beauty Europe (A.S. Watson)

Independent Non-Executive Director at Thomas Cook Group (current)

“The management team and Board of Directors at GTEC are extremely excited to have Jurgen join the organization,” said Norton Singhavon, GTEC Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Jurgen’s operational experience and driving force behind large Canadian and international organizations will add significant value, guidance and leadership as we continue to execute on our plans to produce, market and distribute ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada.”

“I am extremely delighted to join the Board of Directors of GTEC and work together with the management team to make this inspiring company even stronger,” said Jurgen Schreiber. “The alignment with the vision and strategy made this decision easy. We want to build this company together, into a strong force for our customers and all our stakeholders.”

Effective immediately, the Board of Directors at GTEC will be comprised of the following members:

Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman and CEO at GTEC

Chairman of the Board

Michael Blady

Co-Founder, Vice President at GTEC

Director

Jurgen Schreiber

CEO at Katz Group

Independent non-executive director

Aaron Dow

Partner at Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP

Independent non-executive director

Chair of the Compensation Committee

Derek Sanders CA, CBV, CFA

Partner at SVG Capital Group

Independent non-executive director

Chair of the Audit Committee

Mr. Schreiber is a highly accomplished executive with deep experience in the global retail pharmacy, health, beauty sectors and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business. He has significant experience in the FMCG and multinational retail industry, including several senior leadership positions with Reckitt Benckiser, CEO of Health and Beauty Europe, at A.S. Watson where he was responsible for 4000 stores in 23 countries, CEO and President of Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Quebec), CEO and President of Rexall Health, and most recently as CEO at Katz Group. He also served as the Chairman of the Board and Member at ALDO Group from 2017 to 2019, and previous to that, lead the Advisory Board from 2013 to 2017.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and is currently licensed by Health Canada for Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Analytical testing. The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis.

The Company has two additional facilities coming on stream in the latter half of 2019, which will increase annual capacity from 4,000 kg to 14,000 kg. GTEC’s retail division is pursuing licensing for over 35 recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada. GTEC’s ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™, Treehugger™, and FN™.

GTEC is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.

To view more about the company or to request our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co

On behalf of the board,

Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Michael Blady

Co-Founder & Vice President

