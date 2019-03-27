Geyser Completes First Harvest and Receives Health Canada’s Compliance Rating

Geyser Brands Inc (TSXV:GYSR) (the “Company”), after initiating its first cannabis cultivation in January of this year, has successfully brought in a healthy full harvest. This establishes the first revenues out of the cultivation license that was granted October 16, 2018.









Geyser Brands Inc (TSXV:GYSR) (the “Company”), after initiating its first cannabis cultivation in January of this year, has successfully brought in a healthy full harvest. This establishes the first revenues out of the cultivation license that was granted October 16, 2018.

The facility was also recently audited by Health Canada, which approved Geyser Brands’ Licensed Producer (“LP”) compliance with the Health Canada standards. This approval allows the company to move forward to the next steps in receiving its processing and sales license, which will then allow the Company to extend their products and brands into the regulated Canadian cannabis market and direct to consumer medical market.

Geyser Brands LP will continue to pursue its mandate to invest into the research and development of unique high-quality proprietary strains and technologies that target specific health related conditions such as pain and inflammation reduction, insomnia, digestive issues and other commonly known ailments.

Michael Price, president of Geyser Brands LP site 0957102 BC, commented “I couldn’t be prouder of our dedicated employees who, under the watchful eye of our Head of R&D Kuldip Gill, have worked tirelessly to ensure that our LP is now fully compliant under Health Canada rules. Also, congratulations to our master grower Trevor McLean for making our first crop’s yield better than we could have ever hoped for. ”

ABOUT GEYSER BRANDS

Geyser Brands Inc builds health-based hemp CBD consumer products in the Nutraceutical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage and Pet sectors world-wide. R&D investment in Nanofusion, a proprietary all-natural nanotechnology, delivers creams, beverages, baked goods and tincture formulations with superior bio-availability and water-solubility. Geyser Brands is a Health Canada approved Licensed Producer in Port Coquitlam B.C.

For further information: 330-321 Water St., Vancouver, B.C., V6B 1B6, Tel: (604) 315-4400, www.geyserbrands.com, info@geyserbrands.com