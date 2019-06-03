Cannabis

Gabriella’s Kitchen Announces OTCQB Listing

- June 3rd, 2019

Gabriella’s Kitchen (CSE:GABY,OTCQB:GABLF) announced its public listing on the OTCQB Venture Market.

As quoted in the press release:

Effective June 3, 2019, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “GABLF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) under the symbol “GABY.”

In respect of the OTCQB listing, Margot Micallef, CEO of GABY commented, “We are thrilled to announce the listing of GABY’s common shares on the OTCQB exchange, which we believe further establishes GABY as an innovative and leading-edge North American cannabis wellness company with broad appeal. GABY anticipates this additional listing on the OTCQB will provide increased opportunity for shareholder liquidity, as well as enhanced market access for American institutional and retail investors seeking to become a part of the GABY story.”

