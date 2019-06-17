Cannabis

Investing News

Fundamental Research Initiates a Buy Rating on Biome Grow

- June 17th, 2019

Fundamental Research has initiated coverage on Biome Grow (CSE:BIO) with a Buy rating and a fair value estimate of $1.25 per share.

Fundamental Research has initiated coverage on Biome Grow (CSE:BIO) with a Buy rating and a fair value estimate of $1.25 per share. The report highlighted Biome Grow’s focus on the Atlantic provinces, stating that, “competition amongst LPs is less fierce,” and, “The company’s purposeful avoidance of Canada’s most LP dense provinces allows them to establish their brands across the Atlantic provinces, building a strong domestic base.” The report also higlighted the company’s supply agreement with Newfoundland, stating that it is, “one of the largest provincial supply agreements announced to date.”

Click here to access the report. 

As quoted in the Fundamental Research report:

With Biome, management intends to establish a cannabis business platform built upon risk-hedged production and a dominant presence in the Atlantic provinces. To hedge production risk, Biome has placed an emphasis on securing off-take and supply agreements prior to even beginning construction on production facilities, which they have successfully done in the province of Newfoundland.

On November 2, 2018, Biome secured a 24,000 kg, three-year supply agreement with the Newfoundland government, one of the largest provincial supply agreements to date. Note that multi-year supply agreements with provincial governments are exceptional, long-term economic agreements that are large-scale in nature and differ from provincial purchase orders. Provincial purchase orders are short-term, smaller orders made to secure near-term inventory, and almost all LPs receive provincial purchase orders on a recurring basis given short-term supply shortages. However, Biome’s supply agreement is one of only a rare few signed between an LP and a provincial government. in addition, the province agreed to issue Biome five retail storefront licenses, and we believe that there are very few provincial supply agreements that exhibit these features. The ability of Biome to secure such a significant contract, despite their relatively small size relative to other LPs, demonstrates the capability of Biome’s management, as well as the strength of Biome’s relationship with Atlantic Canada.

 

Click here to connect with Biome Grow Inc. (CSE:BIO) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Biome Grow Announces Approval From the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) for Cannabis Sales in the Province; Sales to Begin Immediately
Benchmark Signs Definitive Investment Cooperation Agreement with China-Based Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical
Biome Grow Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
Biome Grow Inc. Announces Appointment of Rita Theil to its Board of Directors

Tags

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *