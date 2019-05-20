FSD Pharma Welcomes All-Star Lineup of Cannabis Researchers to Scientific Advisory Board

FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that three eminent cannabis researchers have joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).









FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that three eminent cannabis researchers have joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).

“We are honored to welcome Daniele Piomelli, Ph.D., Ryan Vandrey, Ph.D. and David Casarett, MD, MA to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Raza Bokhari, FSD Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “This trio of world-renowned experts will play a key role in our company’s scientific and clinical development programs. Their guidance will be invaluable in shaping the biopharmaceutical strategic direction of the company.”

The new members include:

Daniel Piomelli, Ph.D.

Dr. Piomelli is the Louise Turner Arnold Chair in Neurosciences and Distinguished Professor of Anatomy and Neurobiology, Pharmacology and Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, where he is also the Director of the Center for the Study of Cannabis. He has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals, three full-length books and 34 patents and founded the Department of Drug Discovery and Development at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, Italy, which he directed from 2007 to 2016. He is Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, the only peer-reviewed journal entirely dedicated to the scientific, medical, and psychosocial exploration of clinical cannabis, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoid system.

Ryan Vandrey, Ph.D.

Dr. Vandrey is an experimental psychologist and an Associate Professor at the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Vandrey’s research focuses primarily on the impact of route of administration, dose, and chemical composition of cannabis products on resultant drug effects and pharmacokinetics. In addition, Dr. Vandrey has been involved with a broad range of studies related to the risks and benefits of medicinal cannabis use, the effects of cannabis use on sleep, cannabis withdrawal and the treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder, cannabis product testing, and developing measures of cannabis use behavior.

David Casarett, MD, MA

Dr. Casarett is a professor of Medicine at Duke University and the Chief of Palliative Care for Duke Health where he directs the Duke Center for Palliative Care. He is the author of more than 140 articles in journals including The Journal of the American Medical Association and The New England Journal of Medicine. His writing has appeared in national publications including the New York Times, and Wired. Dr. Casarett is also the author of three non-fiction books, the most recent of which was Stoned: A Doctor’s Case for Medical Marijuana, published in 2015 by Penguin Random House. He is the principal of Cannabis Outcomes, a full-service research and consulting group focused on bringing methodologic expertise to medical cannabis research and care delivery. His work in the cannabis space has included founding roles in startups that focus on growing/dispensing (Curio Wellness; CleverLeaves), genetic testing (MelixGx), data tracking (Evio Labs), and research (Zelda; Clinicann).

The SAB will continue to guide FSD Pharma in emerging as a leader in the field of cannabinoid therapeutics. The Board is led by chairman Charles V. Pollack, Jr., M.A., M.D., FACEP, FAAEM, FAHA, FACC, FESC, FCPP, an international leader in emergency medicine and founder of The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University. The Board will continue to bring on well-known medical professionals with extensive research, academic and industry experience.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet that is licensed at its Ontario facility and expansion is currently underway.

FSD facilities sit on 70 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.

FSD’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017 and its Sale for Medical Purposes license on April 18, 2019. FV Pharma’s vision is to transform its current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of this exciting new industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development. For additional information on the company, please visit our website at www.fsdpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on FSD Pharma’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Click here to connect with FSD Pharma Inc, (CSE:HUGE) for an Investor Presentation.