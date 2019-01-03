FinCanna Portfolio Company, Refined Resin Technologies Acquires Key Distribution License

FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its investee company Refined Resin Technologies Inc. (“Refined Resin”) of Oakland, California, has been issued its California state, “Adult-Use and Medicinal – Temporary Distributor License” (“Temporary Distributor License”).









FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its investee company Refined Resin Technologies Inc. (“Refined Resin”) of Oakland, California, has been issued its California state, “Adult-Use and Medicinal – Temporary Distributor License” (“Temporary Distributor License”). Refined Resin is a cannabinoid research and extraction company that provides B2B products and services to licensed dispensaries, licensed infused product manufacturers and licensed distributors in the medical cannabis supply chain.

The acquisition of the Temporary Distributor License issued by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control is in addition to the company’s receipt of its “Temporary Manufacturing License Adult and Medicinal Cannabis Products,” issued under the state Type 7 license protocols previously announced. Further to the receipt of its Temporary Manufacturing License, Refined Resin has submitted its application for its “Annual License”.

As previously announced, Refined Resin has also submitted for its Oakland City Building Permit, and expects to receive it shortly. Upon receipt, the company will begin construction to refit its 6,000 square foot manufacturing facility that will include installation of all manufacturing equipment required for full production.

Upon completion of construction and receipt of the required permits, Refined Resin will be moving expeditiously to fulfill previously announced annual minimum purchase orders of $10,400,000. The company expects to add to that total based on buying interest from a number of significant parties.

“We are pleased to see the timely acquisition of the necessary licenses as the Refined Resin team completes the regulatory requirements for commercial operations,” said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. “We look forward to a prosperous 2019 both for the company and FinCanna shareholders as Refined Resin continues to execute its business plan.”

Refined Resin’s intention is to become a premier producer of bulk quantities of THC distillate and various high value concentrates produced via hydrocarbon-based solvent extraction. The company also plans to provide white-labeling services to licensed brands and licensed infused product manufacturers who do not have direct access to compliant production facilities. Licensed brands and licensed manufacturers who work in conjunction with Refined Resin will also be able to utilize their in-house distribution and marketing expertise as part of their value-add service offering.

About Refined Resin Technologies Inc.

Refined Resin Technologies, based in Oakland, California, is a cannabinoid research and refinement company focussed on the medical cannabis industry to provide B2B products and services to licensed dispensaries, licensed infused product manufacturers and numerous others in the medical cannabis supply chain.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies exclusively in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California.

The company is differentiated by its royalty business model that is based upon providing capital to best in class U.S. cannabis businesses for a percentage of their top line revenue. It is a “stream of income” model that supports the growth of investee companies by providing them with an infusion of cash on terms that are less restrictive than debt and without the requirement to surrender a large equity stake in their business.

In return, FinCanna receives on going cash payments based on a negotiated percentage of an investee’s topline revenue. FinCanna diversifies its risk by investing in multiple sectors to generate multiple income streams in various industry verticals.

For additional information, visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

