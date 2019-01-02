EVIO’s Canadian Division Now Testing Pesticide in Legal Cannabis

EVIO announced its Canadian division is now accepting legal cannabis in the form of dry flower and oil extracts for mandatory pesticide testing.









EVIO (OTCQB:EVIO) announced its Canadian division EVIO Canada’s Keystone Labs is now accepting legal cannabis in the form of dry flower and oil extracts for mandatory pesticide testing.

As quoted in the press release:

Health Canada has released mandatory pesticide requirements to all standard cultivators and processors of cannabis. As of today, January 2, 2019, producers are required to submit product samples to independent third-party accredited laboratories for testing cannabis, where they are screened for the absence of 96 specific pesticide ingredients before it can be sold. “Using state of the art Agilent technology, Keystone is ready to perform Health Canada’s required pesticide testing and deliver accurate data to producers,” said Keystone’s President and founder Jodi McDonald. Adding that, Keystone’s business advantages include competitive pricing, efficient deliverable times, and industry expertise that will surpass market demand.

Click here to read the full press release.