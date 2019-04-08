Emerald Health Therapeutics Quebec Facility Gets Processing License

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) announced its Québec facility, called Verdélite, obtained a standard processing license from Health Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

This license means that, in addition to Verdélite’s right to cultivate and sell cannabis flowers, it can now extract, manufacture, synthesize, test and sell next-generation cannabis products and will position Verdélite to launch these products in conjunction with the expected legalization of a broader spectrum of cannabis products in Canada in October 2019. The license also allows Verdélite to build and operate a laboratory for research and development of cannabis-based products.

“The ability to carry out research and development on cannabis, and to extract cannabinoids and manufacture next-generation cannabis products are important steps forward for Verdélite,” said Thierry Schmidt, President of Verdélite. “This processing license will allow us to develop and offer a wide-range of high-quality cannabis products, advance Verdélite and Emerald brands, and to serve recreational and medicinal consumers in Quebec and throughout Canada.