Emerald Health Therapeutics Gets Cultivation License for Outdoor Grow Area

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH;OTCQX:EMHTF) has received its cultivation license from Health Canada for the 12-acre outdoor grow area at its new organic cannabis operation in Metro Vancouver, B.C.

As quoted in the press release:

The outdoor grow area is expected to be capable of producing approximately 10,000 kg of cannabis annually with multiple crops during a full growing season. With this license effective as of July 12, 2019, Emerald is positioned to deliver one harvest and a portion of the expected full production volume this year. The 12 acres (~500,000 square feet) of outdoor cultivation are part of an overall 20-acre site that includes 156,000 sq. ft. in two greenhouses. This operation was purposefully designed for organic cultivation with the goal of exceeding 20,000 kg of annual production. There is also the prospect of securing and licensing an additional adjacent 12 acres of outdoor grow area, with potential for an additional approximately 10,000 kg of annual production. “As one of the few licensed producers licensed for outdoor growing, receiving this cultivation license highlights our planning and execution to achieve potentially very-low cost organic cannabis. We have been working for months on ground and seed preparation and are now preparing for planting,” said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, Executive Chairman and President of Emerald. “With our team’s extensive organic farming experience and expertise, we look forward to assessing multiple cannabis strains and refining cultivation practices for scalable outdoor growing.”

