Dixie Brands Obtains Patent for Cannabinoid Delivery Method

Dixie Brands’ subsidiary has received approval for a patent covering the development of unique cannabinoid delivery methods.









A Colorado-based cannabis house of brands company announced it obtained a US patent through its subsidiary.

On Thursday (December 5), Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) confirmed its subsidiary Aceso Wellness would obtain its patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a set of delivery formats for cannabinoids with nutrients in an effervescent powder or a liquid form.

Chuck Smith, president and CEO of Dixie Brands, said in a press release that while the patent helps to protect the intellectual property (IP) of the firm, the move also signals “the continued legitimization and normalization of the cannabis industry.”

According to Dixie Brands, Aceso has already commercialized the technology in question.

Shares of the public firm received a boost in its share price to start the trading session on Thursday thanks to the news. The company opened at C$0.23, representing a 2.3 percent jump in value from its previous closing price.

Dixie Brands Director of Science Jay Denniston said the approval for the patent application, dubbed “Cannabinoid Emulsion Product and Process for Making the Same,” represents the culmination of a three-year process for the company.

The methods Aceso used to pursued this patent adhere to the formulation of products in the dietary supplementary category fueled by the emergence of hemp-derived products.

Dixie had previously announced a new discovery in its own development of infused beverages. Smith explained to the Investing News Network at the time that the beverages would be water-soluble drink additives containing THC.

“In the beverage space, if you drink alcohol you know what happens when you have a couple of glasses of wine … and we want to be able to mimic that experience as close as possible,” Smith said.

Interest for the cannabis-infused beverages market has increased as beverage firms have thrown their support in for the development of these drinks.

Alcohol makers such as Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP,TSX:TAP), AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Moosehead Breweries have all formed partnerships with cannabis producers to participate in the creation of new generation marijuana drinks.

