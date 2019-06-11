Dixie Brands Signs Agreement to Enter Oklahoma Cannabis Market

Dixie Brands announced the launch of its medical-use cannabis products in the state of Oklahoma thanks to a manufacturing, distribution and licensing agreement with Globus Holdings.









Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTC Pink:DXBRF) announced the launch of its medical-use cannabis products in the state of Oklahoma thanks to a manufacturing, distribution and licensing agreement with Globus Holdings.

As quoted in the press release:

Oklahoma will become the sixth state in Dixie’s growing US footprint. Pursuant to the agreements, Dixie will work in conjunction with Globus to use Dixie’s intellectual property, including its proprietary formulations and preparation methods as well as the associated trademarks, in the State of Oklahoma. Globus’ manufacturing facility in Tulsa will make use of Dixie’s proprietary formulations and proven “GMP” (good manufacturing practices) and quality control procedures. Initial products including gummies, mints, pills, vaporizers, and drinks are expected to be available beginning in the Fall of this year. “We continue to execute on our stated priorities for 2019, and expanding into new US states is at the top of that list,” said Chuck Smith, President and CEO, Dixie Brands. “We are very excited to introduce Dixie products to Oklahoma. The state has embraced legal cannabis over the past year and we anticipate that our relatively early entry into the market will help establish Dixie as one of the top-selling brands.”

Click here to read the full press release.