Dixie Brands Announces Entry into Oklahoma Market

Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) confirmed it is entering a manufacturing and licensing agreement ahead of its entry into Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market and expects to see product in market by the beginning of 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

Pursuant to the agreement, Dixie will work in conjunction with its licensed manufacturing partner, who has requested to remain confidential at this time, to use Dixie’s intellectual property and proprietary formulations, proven ‘GMP’ (good manufacturing practices), quality control procedures and associated trademarks in the state of Oklahoma. Initial products will include Dixie’s award-winning gummies, mints, topicals and the flagship elixirs. The decision to enter the Oklahoma market with an established manufacturer as opposed to Globus Holdings, Dixie’s original licensee, was a difficult one due to the positive working relationship developed between the two companies. Ultimately however, the decision was made based on a combination of a broader distribution opportunity and an ability to bring products to market more quickly.

