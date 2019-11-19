Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Dixie Brands Announces Entry into Oklahoma Market

- November 19th, 2019

Dixie Brands confirmed it is entering a manufacturing and licensing agreement ahead of its entry into Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market.

Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) confirmed it is entering a manufacturing and licensing agreement ahead of its entry into Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market and expects to see product in market by the beginning of 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

Pursuant to the agreement, Dixie will work in conjunction with its licensed manufacturing partner, who has requested to remain confidential at this time, to use Dixie’s intellectual property and proprietary formulations, proven ‘GMP’ (good manufacturing practices), quality control procedures and associated trademarks in the state of Oklahoma. Initial products will include Dixie’s award-winning gummies, mints, topicals and the flagship elixirs.

The decision to enter the Oklahoma market with an established manufacturer as opposed to Globus Holdings, Dixie’s original licensee, was a difficult one due to the positive working relationship developed between the two companies. Ultimately however, the decision was made based on a combination of a broader distribution opportunity and an ability to bring products to market more quickly.

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Dixie Brands Subsidiary Partners with Sunrise Beverage
Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2019 in Review
RavenQuest Enters Joint Venture to Produce THC, CBD-infused Tea
Alkaline Water Company to Expand CBD Beverage Line with Merger

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *