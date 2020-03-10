Cannabis

Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Year End Results

- March 10th, 2020

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:VRNDF) has provided guidance on select fourth quarter and year end results ending December 31, 2019 based on preliminary results.

As quoted in the press release:

  • The Company anticipates revenues for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019 to be between $10 million and $10.5 million compared with;

    • $5.27 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of
    • $6.66 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2019.

  • The Company anticipates revenues for the year ending December 31, 2019 to be between $31.1 million and $31.9 million, compared to $7.57 million for the same period the prior year.

