Curaleaf Receives Preliminary Processing License in Utah

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) has received preliminary approval for a processing license by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF).

As quoted in the press release:

The notice grants Curaleaf permission to begin the build out of its processing facility immediately, with final approval of Curaleaf’s Tier 1 medical cannabis processing license imminent. This follows the UDAF’s recently announced Notice of Intent to Award a medical pharmacy license to Curaleaf. “We are pleased with the progress we are making in the state of Utah. Aligned with our strategy, this processing license puts us closer to achieving vertical integration in the state, which gives us greater control of production while lowering costs for patients,” said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. “We look forward to providing the people of Utah with increased access to high quality and reliable cannabis products.”

