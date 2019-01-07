Curaleaf Opens New Florida Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA) announced the opening of its 20th Florida medical cannabis dispensary in Titusville.

As quoted in the press release:

“Today we are proud to be the first company to bring a full medical marijuana dispensary experience to the Titusvillecommunity,” said Curaleaf Florida President, Lindsay Jones. “In 2018, Curaleaf fulfilled its promise to Florida’s patients to provide them with access to premium-quality medical marijuana products by opening 17 dispensaries from Miami to Tallahassee. Our team continues to pursue aggressive growth throughout the state, including increasing our capacity to provide premium quality products developed through groundbreaking technology in our new 275,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Central Florida.”

Located at 200 South Washington Avenue, Curaleaf’s Titusville dispensary offers patients, physicians and community members medical marijuana educational seminars and resources in its community meeting room every month. All patients have access to Curaleaf’s line of superior medical marijuana products in a 4,700 square-foot safe, accessible and comfortable environment that includes two private consultation rooms.