Cannabis

Investing News

Curaleaf Opens New Florida Dispensary

- January 7th, 2019

Curaleaf Holdings announced the opening of its 20th Florida medical cannabis dispensary in Titusville.

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA) announced the opening of its 20th Florida medical cannabis dispensary in Titusville.

As quoted in the press release:

“Today we are proud to be the first company to bring a full medical marijuana dispensary experience to the Titusvillecommunity,” said Curaleaf Florida President, Lindsay Jones. “In 2018, Curaleaf fulfilled its promise to Florida’s patients to provide them with access to premium-quality medical marijuana products by opening 17 dispensaries from Miami to Tallahassee. Our team continues to pursue aggressive growth throughout the state, including increasing our capacity to provide premium quality products developed through groundbreaking technology in our new 275,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Central Florida.”

Located at 200 South Washington Avenue, Curaleaf’s Titusville dispensary offers patients, physicians and community members medical marijuana educational seminars and resources in its community meeting room every month. All patients have access to Curaleaf’s line of superior medical marijuana products in a 4,700 square-foot safe, accessible and comfortable environment that includes two private consultation rooms.

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

iAnthus Opens Dispensary in Brooklyn
Green Thumb Industries Set to Enter Connecticut Cannabis Market
Wolfden Announces Mineral Resource Estimate for Pickett Mountain
Acreage Holdings Acquires Nature’s Way Nursery of Miami, Inc.

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *