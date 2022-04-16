New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16 ; grand opening specials available Trulieve Cannabis Corp. "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida . Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 . Grand opening ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX