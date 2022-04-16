Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16 ; grand opening specials available Trulieve Cannabis Corp. "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida . Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 . Grand opening ...

New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16 ; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida . Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical to more patients in Florida and build strong relationships in the Zephyrhills community," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information about additional Trulieve dispensary locations in Florida , how to become a registered patient, store activations and promotions, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/florida .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-zephyrhills-florida-301526761.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/16/c1688.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clariant, MoneyLion, Cronos, and Agrify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), and Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and VOLT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

-

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned.  If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock.  If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VOLT by Vega Consulting, Inc., an affiliate of ACS Solutions, via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, VOLT shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of VOLT common stock owned.  If you own VOLT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/volt

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-lhcg-nlsn-gdnsf-and-volt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301526654.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Expands Khalifa Kush Partnership in Arizona

Adult-use consumers and medical patients in Arizona can find Khalifa Kush products at Trulieve dispensaries beginning April 14

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced plans to expand its partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush ("KK") in Arizona .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2022 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2022 Results

  • Revenues grew 240% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter
  • Achieved 29.1% gross margin during Q2 2022, compared to 6.5% in Q1 2022, due to a larger proportion of higher-margin services being provided across wellness clinics
  • Generated gross profit of $228,759 during Q2 2022, a 349% increase from prior quarter
  • Recently announced proposed acquisition of Novamind expected to grow annual revenues more than five times from current levels; positions Numinus as a leading, integrated mental healthcare company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies
  • Ended quarter with strong cash position of $48.3 million

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal quarter results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Accelerates Michigan Retail Expansion Through Acquisition of Pinnacle

Adds 5 operational dispensaries, expanding TerrAscend's retail footprint to 17 in Michigan and 32 nationwide

Immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a Sales and EBITDA basis

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf's Select Brand Celebrates 4/20 With Limited-Edition Cliq Elite Live Strain in California

"Haunted Haze" was developed in collaboration with acclaimed Los Angeles artist James Haunt

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that its Select brand has partnered with Los Angeles based artist James Haunt for the launch of a limited-edition Cliq Elite Live strain in California . The product is now available at dispensaries across the state in celebration of 420.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×