CROP’s Roll-out in Oklahoma ‘Well Under Way’ With Addition of Drying and Propagation Units

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF, Frankfurt:2FR) announced today it has consolidated its roll-out plan in Oklahoma with 20 acres cleared and prepped and high nutrient soil being spread on the property in readiness for tenant planting of medical cannabis.

Additionally, the partnership is reviewing several different high +20% THC genetic cannabis strains for its plant starts for the 2019 season. CROP has also leased a 32,000 sq. ft. drying building for drying the 20-acre outdoor harvest, the property has an additional 32,000 square ft of footings where greenhouse will be erected for propagation with sufficient power on site for both the propagation and drying units.

The 20 acres of medical cannabis, once tenanted, is estimated to yield 30,000 lbs of dried flower per year with a total infrastructure cost of $500,000.

The edibles and oils markets are quickly gaining dominance. Being positioned to provide for this market with a vision of vertical integration will be a key driving force behind CROP, its brands and tenants being successfull in Oklahoma.

The company is also reviewing several existing retail locations to acquire, as well identifying new locations that would be suitable for retail businesses that the company would then make applications for potential licensed tenants. The company believes its experience and organic CROP SAFE methodology will be a game changer in the Oklahomamarket by providing tenants with the means to succeed.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “Our Oklahoma roll-out is now well under way. The state’s medical marijuana program permits doctors to be free to recommend medical marijuana for any condition they deem appropriate and with recreational cannabis being a focus of the State. We couldn’t be happier with the speed with which our team is tying up infrastructure and readying for the season ahead.”

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, three in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

