Crop Appointment of Mr. Merali

Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF, Frankfurt:2FR) announces that Twila Jensen has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately and Mr. Arif Merali is appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Arif Merali served as an Acting Chief Financial Officer of Dentonia Resources Ltd. since October 28, 2011. He has been a self-employed investor since 2001. He served as a Registered Representative of Canaccord Capital Corporation from 1999 to 2001. He served as a Director of Petrostar Petroleum Corp., since May 2012. He served as Director of Atocha Resources Inc. from August 31, 2006 to April 25, 2012; and Dentonia Resources Ltd. from May 2008 to 2012. Mr. Merali served as a Director of Monte Christo Capital Inc.

The board thanks Ms. Jensen for her time with the company and wishes her all the best in her endeavours.

About CROP Infrastructure Corp.

CROP Infrastructure Corp. is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol “CROP”, in the US on the OTC under the symbol “CRXPF”, and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol “2FR”. CROP has developed a portfolio of asset investments including; two in Washington State, medical and recreational in California, a 1,012-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 500-acre Hemp CBD farm and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

Company Contact

Michael Yorke – CEO and Director

E-mail: info@cropcorp.com

Website: www.cropcorp.com

Phone: (604) 484-4206

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the World Farms Project; the technological effects of World Farms Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

