Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Cresco Labs Launches Dispensaries Ahead of Illinois Legalization

- December 30th, 2019

Cresco Labs opened its first five Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois ahead of adult-use legalization in the state.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTC:CRLBF) opened its first five Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois ahead of adult-use legalization in the state.

As quoted in the press release:

The state is set to allow the sale of recreational cannabis on January 1st. With nearly 13 million residents and more than 100 million tourists a year, Illinois is projected to become one of the largest adult-use cannabis markets in the United States with annual sales estimated at between $2-4 billion at maturity1. As the only operator in Illinois with three (3) cultivation facilities2, Cresco has a unique competitive advantage by having the largest authorized capacity in the state and is set to build on its already market-leading position3.

Cresco’s Sunnyside* adult-use dispensaries are strategically located in high traffic locations and some of the most important jurisdictions in Illinois. All of the Company’s adult-use locations will open January 1st at 6AM to immediately begin recreational sales. The stores are fully staffed and have put processes in place, such as pre-ordering from the line, to help accommodate the thousands of customers projected during the first week of sales.

Click here to read the full press release.

mjbizconint'l conference report

Did you miss MJBizConINT'L 2019?

 
Learn what Cannabis industry leaders forecast for the future!

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Aurora Gives Executive the Boot
GTI Announces Five Stores for Adult Use Cannabis in Illinois
Cresco Labs Signs US$50 Million Leaseback Deal for Illinois Facility
Cresco Labs Receives US$50 Million in Funding from Facility Sale

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *