Cresco Labs Launches Dispensaries Ahead of Illinois Legalization

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTC:CRLBF) opened its first five Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois ahead of adult-use legalization in the state.

As quoted in the press release:

The state is set to allow the sale of recreational cannabis on January 1st. With nearly 13 million residents and more than 100 million tourists a year, Illinois is projected to become one of the largest adult-use cannabis markets in the United States with annual sales estimated at between $2-4 billion at maturity1. As the only operator in Illinois with three (3) cultivation facilities2, Cresco has a unique competitive advantage by having the largest authorized capacity in the state and is set to build on its already market-leading position3. Cresco’s Sunnyside* adult-use dispensaries are strategically located in high traffic locations and some of the most important jurisdictions in Illinois. All of the Company’s adult-use locations will open January 1st at 6AM to immediately begin recreational sales. The stores are fully staffed and have put processes in place, such as pre-ordering from the line, to help accommodate the thousands of customers projected during the first week of sales.

