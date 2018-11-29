Co-Founder of Rocky Mountain Soda Chris Koons Joins Koios Advisory Board

Koons, an early adopter of craft distilling in the Colorado market, has partnered and co-founded several beverage companies and events, including Rocky Mountain Soda, Sparkling CBD, Dram Drinks, the DSTILL spirit-centred festival, and Tub Gin.

The Advisory Board’s purpose is to advise the Company from time-to-time on issues as requested by the Company, including assisting with business development by and for the Company, and facilitating introductions between the Company and third parties, who may be in a position to assist in furthering the goals of the Company.

Koons brings a great deal of experience and expertise to the board. His vast knowledge of the beverage industry includes creating and organizing DSTILL, one of the largest craft-spirit events in North America.

“Chris Koons has helped develop these types of products, including being a founding member of Rocky Mountain Soda, which is distributed nationwide and holds a long and profitable position with Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Koios CEO Chris Miller. “This will be of tremendous benefit as we move forward with our CBD-infused beverage line and position ourselves to be a dominant player in the functional beverage market.”

Koons helped Rocky Mountain Soda develop major retail accounts across the country and has a strong track record of growing beverage brands.

“I am incredibly honoured to join the Koios team and to help it grow into its next stage of development,” said Koons. “Koios is a cutting-edge beverage company and I look forward to helping them scale into a national brand.”

In connection with Koons’ appointment, the Company has agreed to grant Koons 300,000 stock options at the current market price of $0.37 per unit.

Each option is exercisable until the expiration date two years after the date of the granting of the options.

About the Company’s Business

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 bricks and mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/ and koiosbeveragecorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company.

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the statement that the Advisory Board member’s expertise will benefit the Company; and the statement with respect to the growth and size of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage market; and (iii) consumer acceptance and adoption of functional beverages as compared to other beverages. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company’s documents filed from time-to-time with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’ products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’ products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’ products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

