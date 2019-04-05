Chemesis International Inc. Receives Awards for its Highly Recognized Products in Puerto Rico

Chemesis’ Subsidiary Natural Ventures Receives Awards for Best Topical, Best Tincture, & Best Vaporizer









Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTC:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it subsidiary Natural Ventures has been awarded best topical, best tincture, and best vaporizer at a gala held in Puerto Rico that recognizes industry leaders. The gala was held by the FreeJuana Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the education and responsible use of cannabis and its medicinal benefits.

The FreeJuana Foundation is the first and largest pro-cannabis foundation in Puerto Rico, and it also holds an annual march that helps raise awareness of the benefits of cannabis use. In addition, the group helps bring together experts and policy makers to help shape regulations in Puerto Rico. The Foundation held a gala where over 45 companies participated to recognize those that are committed to their patients and developing the cannabis industry in Puerto Rico, these awards were given through a survey that is conducted among dispensary owners, industry leaders and certified patients of medical cannabis.

“We are extremely honoured to have received such high recognition for our continued dedication to producing products that are of the highest quality,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Receiving this recognition through a survey of our peers is validation that our team has developed the right approach to producing our finished goods. Chemesis will continue to employ these strategies and maintain its consistency in all areas of our business.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

