TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to report it has achieved a significant milestone with the production of 99.94% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) made from lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The Li 2 CO 3 was derived from the intermediate concentrated lithium solution produced at Cypress' Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Pilot Plant). Following direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Plant, Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) completed the processing system design and pilot work to make the Li 2 CO 3.

Cypress Development's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"These are excellent results for the initial iteration of testing and will be incorporated into our on-going Feasibility Study on the Project" stated Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "We are pleased to receive comprehensive assays validating the extraction process we have designed for our Project. Exceeding the standard for battery grade lithium carbonate checks-off an important goal for the Company and its further development of the Project."

Cypress executed pilot operations through to production of 'three nines' Li 2 CO 3 that exceeds the standard battery grade specifications below. All processing was completed with material from the Company's Project in an end-to-end automated pilot plant that represents full scale production. Independent analyses of product samples were completed by SGS Canada Inc., with the results showing greater than 99.9 weight-percent (wt%) purity in a scalable representative process.

Constituent

Concentration

Battery Grade
Spec -Li 2 CO 3

Cypress Li 2 CO 3

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

>99.5%

99.94 %

H 2 O

wt%

0.01 %

Na

wt%

0.02 %

Ca

wt%

0.02 %

Al

Wppm

6

Cu

Wppm

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

Cl

wt%

0.008 %

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million)

"Our team is pleased with the outcome at Saltworks, and their support of our Project," stated Bill Willoughby . "Cypress has engaged Saltworks to integrate their designs into our pilot plant program and look forward to their continued work on the Project."

The final product surpasses industry requirements for standard battery grade Li 2 CO 3 and has achieved industry requirements for enhanced battery grade Li 2 CO 3 for xEV use. It is common practice for lithium battery manufactures to have specific requirements for Li 2 CO 3 used in their products dependant on application.

Qualified Person

Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Lithium Bearing Claystone from Cypress Development's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Cypress Development Confirms Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Cypress Development Corp. logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-confirms-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301626747.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c1832.html

Cypress Development
CYP:CA
Cypress Development

Cypress Development


CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Cypress Development Announces Positive Direct Lithium Extraction Results

Cypress Development Announces Positive Direct Lithium Extraction Results

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in March, April, and May, 2022, revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5% within the DLE portion of the Pilot Plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied with high levels of impurity rejection.

Cypress Development Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are very pleased with the DLE results from the Pilot Plant" said Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "Thanks to Chemionex, vendors of the DLE process, and the work of our team, the results are consistent over time and sufficient to give Cypress confidence in this part of our overall process. The information gained from the testing along with the license to the technology are important steps for Cypress and the ongoing Feasibility Study."

The DLE area is one part in the Pilot Plant and consists of a proprietary process and equipment acquired from Chemionex, Inc. Overall, lithium extraction begins in the Pilot Plant with acid leaching a slurry of lithium-bearing claystone. The lithium solution obtained from leaching then passes through several steps before entering the DLE process. In continuous 24-hour-per-day tests from the end of March through mid-May 2022 , lithium recoveries in the DLE portion were consistently above 99%. These high lithium recoveries were observed in 76 sets of feed and discharge samples. The samples were collected at 6-hour intervals over the operating periods and were assayed at ALS Global for lithium and other elements. Rejection of major cations, calcium and magnesium, during the period was also above 99%.

Based on these results, Cypress' Board of Directors has authorized the release of one million Cypress shares being held in escrow to Chemionex, thereby satisfying the terms of its July 5, 2021 , Share Purchase and License Agreement. With the completion of the purchase agreement, Cypress acquires full ownership of the equipment and a royalty-free license in perpetuity to use the Chemionex technology at its Pilot Plant and at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The shares released are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-announces-positive-direct-lithium-extraction-results-301571845.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing Feasibility Study for the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study is under the direction of Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and all related work is proceeding well, and it remains on track for completion in late 2022.

Cypress Development Progress on Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Activity Highlights:
  • Geotechnical study in progress
  • Continued operation of the Pilot Plant
  • 500-ton bulk sample collected for further metallurgical material
  • Sonic drill program completed consisting of 580 meters in eight drill holes
  • Resource model updated with data from recently acquired property
Geotechnical Program

Wood personnel conducted on-site visits in supervising the collection of geotechnical data for the foundation design of the Company's processing plant site and tailings storage facility. The samples collected for Wood's geotechnical program were shipped to materials testing laboratories, and additional on-site work is planned in the next month.

GRE personnel conducted site visits in preparation to work on the Project's resources and reserves. GRE personnel supervised the collection of a suite of large-diameter core samples for assay and geotechnical testing, which will provide further information for GRE's work on the mine design.

Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant")

Testing continues at Cypress' Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley , 100 miles southeast of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project site. The Pilot Plant is now working in its 12 th cycle of continuous 24-hr per day testing. The tests are ongoing to examine efficiencies in processing, testing various configurations in equipment and operating conditions, and the plant continues to produce concentrated lithium solutions for use in downstream product testing.

Wood's process engineering team is working with Continental Metallurgical Services and the data from the Pilot Plant, to develop mass balance and equipment sizing. Wood's engineers are also working on the overall project infrastructure, including selection and design of access roads, plant equipment, power, and water supplies.

Bulk Sample

To support continued testing, a 500-tonne sample of claystone was excavated in late April from an engineered test-pit and transported to the Company's operations headquarters at the Tonopah airport, where it will be crushed, screened, and bagged in preparation for treatment at the Company's Pilot Plant. The sample was collected near DCH-1, and in the vicinity of the planned starter-pit for mining in the Feasibility Study.

"We are pleased with the bulk sampling work. The size of the bulk sample may be larger than necessary for the Pilot Plant to provide adequate information for the Feasibility Study" said President and CEO Bill Willoughby . "This sample, however, allows us to examine lithium grade and other properties in the claystone over a larger volume. It also ensures we have material on hand, should we need it, for future tests or continued operations."

Sonic Drill Program

Cypress is continuing to log and sample core from a sonic drill program which commenced and was completed in May. The purpose of the drill program was to obtain large-diameter (6-inch) continuous core. Eight locations were selected for metallurgical, geotechnical, lithological purposes. Each hole yielded 1.9 to 2.3 tonnes of claystone which will be used in metallurgical testing at the Company's Pilot Plant to examine if there are any variations in performance due to depth, location, or material type in the deposit.

Four of the holes (CSV-1 through CVS-4) were completed in the central portion of the project in the vicinity of the proposed starter-pit and the 500-tonne bulk sample.  Four other holes (CVS-5 through CVS-8) were completed in the northeast portion of the project on and near the parcel of property recently acquired from Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia"). In addition to providing metallurgical sample material, these latter four holes will provide confirmation of the data from Enertopia's previous drilling.

"The drilling program proceeded better than expected and was very successful in this first application of sonic drilling in Clayton Valley" stated Daniel Kalmbach , Cypress Manager, Geology and QP. "The quality of the large-diameter core samples are excellent and will provide further valuable data for the Feasibility Study."

Resource Model

The recent addition of land acquired from Enertopia (see news release dated May 5, 2022 ) resulted in the addition of five core holes which were drilled by Enertopia in 2018. This property comprises 17 unpatented mining claims totaling 160 contiguous acres immediately adjacent to Cypress's Project. A March 2020 NI 43-101 compliant technical report (published by Enertopia) on the property shows an Indicated resource of 82 million tonnes (mt) of 1,121 parts per million (ppm) Li and an Inferred resource of 18 mt of 1,131 ppm Li using a cutoff grade of 400 ppm Li. Cypress has not independently confirmed the resource indicated in the March 2020 NI 43-101 report.

All data received from the property acquisition has been incorporated into the project database and is expected to be used by GRE to generate the resource and reserve estimates and develop the mine plan for the Feasibility Study

Qualified Person

Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-progress-on-feasibility-study-301568346.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c9009.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT DELIVERS SOLUTION FROM PILOT PLANT FOR TESTING PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM CARBONATE AND LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT DELIVERS SOLUTION FROM PILOT PLANT FOR TESTING PRODUCTION OF LITHIUM CARBONATE AND LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report that the  Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada continues to operate successfully, reaching a milestone in the delivery of concentrated lithium solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering "), having issued 22,141,496 units (each a "Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,874,761.80.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders.

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 13, 2022, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Maysa Habelrih, Ani Markova and Vanessa Laplante as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors;
  • Adoption of the Corporation's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

TTL is now ready to process high-grade mineralized material and tailings from nearby mines into silver dore bars.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant, that has zero discharge, is fully operational and ready for processing the high-grade mineralized material from the Cobalt Camp into silver dore bars as it was originally designed to do.

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (OTCQX:LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium-brine land holdings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

LithiumBank has increased its land position over the past month by over 530,000 acres with a strategic focus on Fox Creek, Leduc reef area (Figure 1). Additional Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) Permits were acquired directly from the government of Alberta. The total MIM permits (Alberta), and Mineral leases (Saskatchewan) currently held by LithiumBank are 3.77 million acres, or 1.52 million hectares as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. The additional permits give LithiumBank a dominant land position in the Fox Creek area, for a total of 1,361,007 contiguous acres.

