Chemesis International Inc. Announces Kylie Jenner Endorsed Happy Tea Products to be Carried Across GSRX Dispensaries in Puerto Rico & California

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTC:CADMF, FRA:CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces Happy Tea products to be carried across Chemesis’ GSRX retail dispensaries in Puerto Rico and California by September 2019. This announcement builds on the previously announced $4,000,000 USD purchase order and the partnership to develop and manufacture new products.

Chemesis will manufacture and carry Happy Tea’s CBD infused drink mixes and sachets, as well as newly developed gummies, tinctures, and creams. The Company is working closely with Happy Tea to increase the size of its product catalogue and expects to have the newly developed products available shortly. This partnership has allowed the Company to quickly develop additional product SKU’s as well as provide consistent and quality manufacturing.

Happy Tea has received tremendous earned media since being endorsed through Kylie Jenner’s Instagram. The company is experiencing tremendous growth online in Instagram following, subscription sales, and brand recognition.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have received tremendous excitement and interest for our Happy Tea products from top retailers and distribution partners,” said Chief Operating Officer of Happy Tea, Jarrod Swanger. “Over the next couple of months, we are expecting to see continued updates on significant retail orders. Our partnership with Chemesis has allowed us to secure consistent and large-scale production of our products which most larger retailers are wanting to see. We are excited to continue to ramp up production with Chemesis and work with GSRX retail dispensaries.”

“There has been a major increase in demand for Happy Tea’s products since receiving an endorsement from Kylie Jenner,” said Chief Executive Officer of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Chemesis will ensure all Happy Tea products are available across GSRX dispensaries as well as continue to develop new products under our partnership. The Company will also continue to work with Happy Tea to provide products to consumers via e-commerce and other platforms. The introduction of Happy Tea products to our dispensaries adds efficiencies and also increases our margins as Chemesis controls a larger portion of the supply chain.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

About Happy Tea Inc.

Happy Tea is leveraging management’s relationships with top global influencers, ambassadors, and distribution partners in creating one of the most exciting CBD brands. Happy Tea has grown its online reach to over 60,000 Instagram followers in just six months and is receiving approximately 2 million impressions per day and growing. Happy Tea is in an aggressive growth phase with a clear sales strategy on online digital marketing sales, retail, and international sales. The management team is leveraging past experience from just exiting a $20m USD revenue per year weight loss tea company in creating a leading CBD tea company in Happy Tea. Happy Tea is working towards an IPO in 2020.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

