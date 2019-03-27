Chemesis CEO Discusses Deal with First Medical Cannabis

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTC:CADMF, FWB:CWAA) CEO Edgar Montero discussed the company’s agreement with First Medical Cannabis LLC in an interview with Midas Letter Live.









Chemesis International (CSE: CSI , OTC:CADMF, FWB:CWAA) CEO Edgar Montero discussed the company’s agreement with First Medical Cannabis LLC in an interview with Midas Letter Live. Chemesis is a licensed producer and manufacturer of medical and recreational cannabis with operations in California, Puerto Rico and Colombia. The company’s agreement and partnership with First Medical Cannabis provide Chemesis with access to 6,000 acres of agricultural land in Puerto Rico. Montero believes that the deal has the potential to expand not only the cannabis industry in Puerto Rico, but the entire island along with it.

“After the Hurricane Maria, I don’t know if you were aware, but last September 2017, we were struck by this Category 5 hurricane, and trying to fix from the roads the electric grid. The entire island has been a challenge for Puerto Ricans, and I believe a project like this one will bring certainty to the industry, first and foremost; will bring a lot of jobs to the community, and we’re trying to put our best effort to try to develop something that is meaningful not only for cannabis, not only for our company but for the people in Puerto Rico,” said Montero.

Montero also discussed the challenges of importing cannabis into the US and how the company is positioning itself to become a dominant international player. He also provided an update on the company’s Colombia assets along with an overview of what’s next to come for Chemesis.

“Obviously we’re trying to do other business in other jurisdictions in the US, so I think that this year, Chemesis will continue with its expansion, the credibility of course, and bringing more people into our company,” said Montero.

To read the full interview, click here.