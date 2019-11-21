Captor Capital Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) today appointed Mark Klein to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director.









Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR, FRANKFURT:NMV, STUTTGART:NMVA, USOTC:CPTRF), (“Captor” or the “Company”), an integrated cannabis company, today appointed Mark Klein to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Klein has almost two decades of senior level experience in all facets of start-ups, business strategy, and investment management.

Mr. Klein’s distinguished career includes managing capital for Lockwood Trust since 2017. Prior to joining Lockwood, Mr. Klein was Managing Director for a private, family-held Geneva-based investment management firm. As MD, Mr. Klein oversaw and directed the asset-backed financing division. Prior to this, Mr. Klein completed numerous financings and held senior executive positions in both private and publicly held companies.

Mr. Klein also previously served as Founder and CEO of Skins, Inc., a publicly traded footwear and apparel business, Partner of Integrated Corporation Solutions Inc., an independent management consulting firm specialized in market positioning and branding, and VP Global Business Development at Bevyz, a beverage company that was acquired by Keurig/Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. Mr. Klein was also Director of Mobile Business Development at AOL Inc. and the Founding Editor of Convertbond.com, a fintech company, sold to Morgan Stanley in 1999.

Mr. Klein attended the University of Connecticut and currently resides in Israel with his wife and three children.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption through its network of dispensaries. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey, CA. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

