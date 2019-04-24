Cannvas Selected to Join The International Cannabis Alliance as Exclusive Provider of Cannabis Education

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce it has joined the International Cannabis Alliance (“InterCannAlliance”), bringing advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe, as its exclusive provider of cannabis education.









Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce it has joined the International Cannabis Alliance (“InterCannAlliance”), bringing advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe, as its exclusive provider of cannabis education. The InterCannAlliance is an international project led by New Frontier Data, an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry.

“We are proud to join the International Cannabis Alliance in its efforts to educate future leaders in the global cannabis industry and develop a framework for delivering unbiased and evidence-based consumer education around cannabis as laid out in its nine founding pillars,” said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, Cannvas MedTech. “This opportunity extends the global reach of the Cannvas brand, opens doors to exciting new ventures and projects with partners spanning the globe, and strengthens our market position as a leader in cannabis education in Canada and across the world.”

Cannvas will work with the InterCannAlliance to deliver physician-backed and evidence-based cannabis education powered by its digital cannabis learning resource Cannvas.Me. With a focus on audiences in new and evolving legal cannabis markets, InterCannAlliance will review all original content on Cannvas.Me and work with the Cannvas team to identify appropriate learning modules to adapt and make available to their community. The partnership also opens the door to opportunities for Cannvas to explore projects with New Frontier Data as part of its cannabis analytics platform Cannvas Data, as the two organizations share the same mission of elevating the discussion around the legal cannabis industry globally by providing unbiased vetted information and educating stakeholders to make informed decisions.

The International Cannabis Alliance was created in March of 2018 to bring advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe. Its mission is to educate and inform future market and thought leaders interested in the cannabis industry, fostering responsible, transparent and effective market practices learned across more mature North American cannabis sectors.

Uniting recognized leaders from industry segments considered to be critical building blocks for any cannabis market, InterCannAlliance seeks to simplify the complex and inconsistent regulatory environments being implemented across and within nations. The InterCannAlliance conducts one-day, invitation-only regional symposia to foster collaboration among governments, non-governmental organizations and commercial enterprises to educate stakeholders about opportunities, risks, and challenges in these markets.

About InterCannAlliance:

The International Cannabis Alliance (InterCannAlliance) was created in March of 2018 to bring advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe. As established and emerging markets look to cannabis to reinvigorate their economies, healthcare and a range of industries, InterCannAlliance unites recognized leaders from industry segments considered to be critical building blocks for any cannabis market. The organization seeks to simplify the complex and inconsistent regulatory environments being implemented across and within nations and to help emerging markets capitalize on lessons learned elsewhere. The InterCannAlliance conducts invitation-only quarterly regional symposia to facilitate collaboration among governments, non-government organizations and large commercial enterprises to expedite access to and assessment of opportunities while accelerating growth. For more information, visit www.intercannalliance.com.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit Cannvas.com

Related Links

https://cannvasmedtech.com

Click here to connect with Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF) for an Investor Presentation.