Cannvas.Me To Be Exclusive Provider of Cannabis Education for Hi-Jane Mobile Marketing Platform

“We expect Loop Media Group’s Hi-Jane mobile marketing solution for cannabis retailers to gain significant penetration in the Canadian cannabis marketplace, increasing access to unbiased physician-backed cannabis education powered by our Cannvas.Me learning platform,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “Partnering with innovative companies like Loop Media Group extends the reach of our Cannvas.Me platform and improves access to unbiased cannabis education for more Canadians. Loop Media Gropu has seen great success with its GetintheLoop platform nationwide and we look forward to the expanded user base Hi-Jane will offer our platform, translating into a richer set of data and insights into cannabis consumption – a key driver of our business.”

Loop Media Group is an innovative business technology company and the creator of Canada’s largest offers platform, GetintheLoop. Building off the GetintheLoop platform, Loop Media Group has recently introduced Hi-Jane, a turn-key mobile app and local marketing solution for retail cannabis dispensaries in Canada.

With Hi-Jane and Cannvas.Me, cannabis retailers can educate active and prospective customers about the potential health benefits of cannabis; alert users to licensed cannabis retailers in their vicinity through geotargeting; and promote services and products with detailed procurement options, all through a seamless, simple and effective user experience. Consumers benefit from an easy and discreet way to educate themselves about cannabis and the related , products, services, clinics and dispensaries available to them. As the Hi-Jane platform evolves, it hopes to become a trusted resource for consumers looking to learn more about legal procurement of cannabis. Partnering with Cannvas.Me strengthens the commitment to educational integrity made by Loop Media Group.

Hi-Jane provides dispensaries and cannabis-affiliated businesses the ability to connect directly with opted-in consumers to build brand awareness, drive new sales, create loyalty, and put their business and products on the local map. By using the location-sensitive mobile app for exclusive offers, events, and experiences, Hi-Jane retailers can avoid the strict advertising regulations that make it challenging for cannabis businesses to market themselves through traditional public-facing advertising channels.

About Loop Media Group

Based out of Kelowna, B.C., Loop Media Group initially launched its flagship consumer product, GetintheLoop, in 2013. Today GetintheLoop is the largest offers platform in Canada and connects hundreds of national and local brands to consumers across 35 cities. Loop Media Group recently announced the creation of Loop Enterprise, a white-labeled solution that helps brands worldwide use the power of offers to build and directly engage their mobile audience, while driving new revenue and obtaining detailed consumer data. For more information visit loopmediagroup.com.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

