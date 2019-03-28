Cannvas Appoints Wesley Tulshi, Director of Hololens HW Group at Microsoft to AI, Technology and Data Advisory Board

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Tulshi to its AI, Technology and Data Advisory Board. Mr. Tulshi is currently based in Silicon Valley and serves as Director, Hololens HW Group at Microsoft, helping develop wearable mixed reality technology powered by artificial intelligence.









Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Tulshi to its AI, Technology and Data Advisory Board. Mr. Tulshi is currently based in Silicon Valley and serves as Director, Hololens HW Group at Microsoft, helping develop wearable mixed reality technology powered by artificial intelligence. He will support the Cannvas Data platform with his wide-ranging expertise and rich experience in technology, innovation and digital security. Mr. Tulshi joins the recently appointed, Dinesh Kandanchatha, founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) (FRA:0PL).

“Wesley has been diligently leading a team at Microsoft to develop its Hololens technology, among the most advanced and complicated mixed reality platforms to emerge from the tech sector in recent memory, and one that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide a superior user experience to consumers across a range of industries,” said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, Cannvas MedTech. “Wesley’s mastery in technology and his aptitude for innovation are precisely why we are proud to have him join our AI, Technology and Data Advisory Board to help guide the evolution of our Cannvas Data cannabis analytics platform as we continue to grow into the Google of Cannabis in Canada and beyond.”

A graduate of the University of Waterloo, Mr. Tulshi has held positions as an analyst with Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Deloitte. In 2006, he was recruited by Marvell Semiconductor to make the move to Silicon Valley and design component chips for the System-on-a-Chip (SoC) group, which aims to bring cost-effective Wifi/Bluetooth wireless solutions to the growing cell phone and consumer electronic industries. For several years, Mr. Tulshi has worked at Microsoft’s Mountain View office as the Director of the Hololens HW Group.

The Cannvas AI, Technology and Data Advisory Board provides independent consultation and oversight for Cannvas Data, the Company’s cannabis analytics platform providing AI-driven cannabis data and analytics to organizations looking to learn more about the audiences in the cannabis space. With the global legal cannabis market projected to reach a valuation of $27 billion dollars by 2020 and $146.5 billion by 2025, Cannvas Data is positioning itself as a leader in cannabis analytics delving deep into the industry trends, consumer behaviours and pre-purchasing patterns shaping the global cannabis sector.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,000,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.275 per share for a period of five years to certain directors and officers in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit cannvasmedtech.com

