Cannara Biotech Subsidiary Global shopCBD.com Raises in Excess of $8.8 Million to Fuel U.S. Hemp-CBD E-Commerce Platform

Cannara Biotech Inc. (CSE:LOVE) (FRA: 8CB), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on cultivation and cannabis-infused products, today announced its subsidiary Global shopCBD.com Inc. (“shopCBD.com”) has closed private rounds of financing for aggregate proceeds of $8,865,849.15 (the “Offering”). Cannara remains the majority shareholder of the U.S. based online e-commerce platform with an approximately 61% ownership position.

“As the hemp CBD consumer markets continue to evolve, what is increasingly clear is the health and wellness segment is becoming more prominent,” said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Global shopCBD.com. “The high level of investor interest in participating in shopCBD.com underscores the potential of both CBD products overall and moreover, a best-in-class online platform to serve this market.”

With the recent passing of the 2018 Farm Bill in the U.S., CBD represents a developing sector with many vendors seeking national reach to U.S. customers. ShopCBD.com’s strategy is to offer a wide variety of products from leading CBD brands, with competitive pricing and delivery times across the U.S. The rise in popularity for CBD products is driven by consumers seeking natural-based health & wellness solutions to treat various ailments from inflammation, anxiety to insomnia amongst many others. As a result, the hemp-derived CBD market has been estimated to reach US $22 billionby 2022.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for approximately 21% of the outstanding share capital of shopCBD.com, accordingly such subscription was a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). ShopCBD.com intends to rely on the exemptions from the requirements of MI 61-101 including that the transaction was exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of shopCBD.com are listed on a prescribed stock exchange.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech is building one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech’s facility is expected to produce high-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets. Global shopCBD.com, a subsidiary of Cannara Biotech, has entered the U.S. CBD-hemp market with an online e-commerce platform called ShopCBD.com, which will act as an aggregator and reseller of U.S. CBD-hemp product in the U.S.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Sabrina Williams, Communications Manager, sabrina.williams@cannara.ca, T: 514-543-4200 ext. 265; Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO, zohar@cannara.ca; Lennie Ryer CPA, CA, CFE, Chief Financial Officer, lennie@cannara.ca

