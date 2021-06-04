Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Drake and Canopy Growth Call it Quits

A new report shows Drake is no longer working alongside Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) to build out a cannabis business.

Meanwhile, researchers in the US scored a victory this past week as federal authorities in the country lifted some rules regarding the use of cannabis for advanced research.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Drake and Canopy Growth split up

According to a new filing first reported by BNN Bloomberg, two Canadian leaders are separating their business interests. Canopy Growth has cut ties with Drake’s More Life Growth Company.

A facility in Scarborough, Ontario, designed to help with the Drake partnership will now serve the Canadian firm as a research and development site, Canopy said.

The partnership was first revealed back in late 2019. On paper, the deal was initially sold as a business union in which Canopy would provide a facility and expertise, with Drake bringing a high profile for the new entity. Canopy has formed other celebrity endorsement and business partnerships in the past, most notably with Martha Stewart, who recently increased her duties.

“In many regards, at its essence, it’s almost a real estate play where More Life is going to do a lot of activity on cannabis destinations. I don’t know if that still fits anybody’s way of thinking, at least in the COVID world,” Canopy Growth CEO David Klein told BNN Bloomberg last year when speaking about the status of the business partnership with Drake.

It’s unclear what lies ahead for Drake’s cannabis business interests in Canada and abroad.

Aside from that, this past week Canopy Growth issued results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full 2021 year, reporting a net loss of C$700 million for the quarter. The losses continue to pile up for the Canadian producer, and these most recent results affected the firm’s share price again.

Obtuse research rules change in the US

Those conducting American research studies will no longer have to secure their cannabis from only one government facility that is allowed to grow the plant.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

The US Drug Enforcement Administration is moving ahead with a chance to register new companies to grow and produce the plant for medical research. This change could help boost the number of cannabis studies and therefore the number of resulting discoveries on uses for the plant.

Dr. Steve Groff, founder and chairman of Groff North America, told NPR this decision will spark a “decade or more of explosive cannabis research and potential new therapies.” His company is one of the first new entities to receive an early stage approval to grow research cannabis.

Cannabis-based medicine has shown slow but meaningful progress as a key substance to combat chronic pain and other deficiencies. The most notable achievement for medical cannabis on a pharmaceutical level has been the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Epidiolex product, a CBD-based drug developed by GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Cannabis company news

  • PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) issued its financial report for Q1 period. “While we are still early in our growth curve, PharmaCielo is positioned to continue steadily building its revenue base, while leveraging higher volume more effectively through a more efficient cost structure,” Henning von Koss, CEO of PharmaCielo, told investors.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) told shareholders it has completed a restructuring effort for its balance sheet. According to the company, after clearing its finances it now has a cash stance of C$430 million. “Delivering on this priority allows us the ability to operate the business and pursue growth opportunities unconstrained by our balance sheet,” said CEO Miguel Martin.
  • Kiaro Holdings (TSXV:KO) completed the acquisition of Sculthorp SEO, an operator managing a retail space in Toronto and three separate ecommerce platforms, for a total prize of C$1.3 million split between C$850,000 worth of Kiaro common shares and C$500,000 in cash.
  • 48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH) released its financial statement for the final period before it is acquired by HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO). “The combination with Hexo should deliver meaningful synergies that are beneficial to our shareholders, customers, partners, and stakeholders,” said Charles Vennat, CEO of 48North.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Matica First Quarter Financial Filing Status Report

Expects to file its 2021 First Quarter Financial Statements on or before June 25, 2021

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) announces today that further to our news releases of May 3, 2021, the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Statements”) have been filed as May 31, 2021. The Company’s quarterly financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, (collectively, the “First Quarter Financial Statements”) remain outstanding. As part of the Company’s biweekly status report, Matica expects that the First Quarter Financial Statements thereon should be finalized within twenty one days and filed by the next business day.

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Amend Agreement to Accelerate Commercialization of Cultured Cannabinoids and Cronos Group Begins Commercial Production of CBG

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced an amended collaboration and license agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) that will enable the companies to accelerate the commercialization of cultured cannabinoids at scale.

The Amended Agreement with Ginkgo will enable Cronos Group to commercialize products using cultured cannabinoids ahead of reaching the originally stated productivity targets, while maintaining the incentives to continue to develop towards and achieve the previously agreed upon efficiency and cost goals. This approach is expected to facilitate Cronos Group’s cultured cannabinoid products being first to market in Canada, which will drive significant market knowledge and consumer insights that are expected to help deliver future novel and innovative consumer-driven products. Cronos Group expects that the final productivity target for CBG will be achieved prior to September 2021, as previously announced.

Keep reading... Show less

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces National Retail Expansion for TRACE Line of Beverages

Ongoing development of North American distributor network, including major Canadian and US wholesalers, also prompting the launch of TRACE multi-packs, a new range of value-priced options to be sold in national retailers across Canada

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) shared an update today on the significant retail expansion that this underway for its TRACE line of alkaline and mineral-infused water products.

Keep reading... Show less

The Hash Corporation Begins Trading on the CSE Today Under the Symbol “REZN”

The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) (“Hashco” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) to list the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares“) for trading on the CSE. The Common Shares will commence trading at the opening of the market today June 3, 2021 under the stock ticker “REZN” (the “CSE Listing“).

Following the CSE Listing, Hashco intends on focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products. Using the adaption of old-world traditions, the Company aims to safely deliver authentic hashish experiences crafted to modern standards and regulations. Additional information regarding the business of the Company can be found in the Company’s CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, which has been filed on SEDAR and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website. In addition, an investor presentation providing an overview of the Company will be made available on the Company’s website at www.hashco.ca.

Keep reading... Show less

Avicanna Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular and Proposed Board Changes

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Avicanna ”) (TSX: AVCN) is announcing that it has commenced mailing its management information circular (the “ Information Circular ”) and related proxy materials in relation to Avicanna’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) to be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time). A copy of the Information Circular will be available under Avicanna’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.

Keep reading... Show less