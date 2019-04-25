Cannabis Legal Veteran Patrick Goggin Appointed to FinCanna Advisory Board

FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Goggin, a Senior Attorney at Hoban Law Group (HLG) to its Board of Advisors.









FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Goggin, a Senior Attorney at Hoban Law Group (HLG) to its Board of Advisors. HLG is the nation’s premier cannabusiness law firm, serving clients across the country with medical and adult use marijuana businesses as well as those operating in the industrial hemp sector.

Patrick has waged battle on the legal front lines of industrial hemp and general cannabis reform for over two decades. He is based in San Francisco where he served as co-counsel in the seminal HIA v. DEA 2000s cases. In 2005, Patrick helped lead industry efforts for passage of San Francisco’s inaugural ordinance regulating medical cannabis and later served on the city’s Medical Cannabis Task Force. Patrick also led the industry effort with Senator Mark Leno in 2013 to pass California’s Industrial Hemp Farming Act. He sits on Vote Hemp’s board, serves as general counsel for the newly formed California Hemp Council, and is a leader in industry efforts to implement hemp farming and processing in California. Patrick was admitted to the California Bar in 1996 after receiving his J.D. from Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon.

“We are delighted to have Patrick join our Advisory Board,” said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of Fincanna Capital. “He is a highly regarded professional, practicing with Hoban Law Group, the foremost full service business-oriented law firm serving the cannabis industry. We are fortunate to have an individual with his depth of knowledge and experience in the legal cannabis industry, join our team. We will, most certainly be drawing on Patrick’s expertise as we continue to build our diversified investment portfolio in creating long term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Patrick joins FinCanna’s other US Advisory Board members Gaynell Rogers, an authoritative voice in the US medical cannabis sector and a highly regarded media and publicity consultant and Dani Walton, a ten-year veteran at Harborside, who’s expertise includes, changing consumer trends, new brands and products and the evolving science of cannabis medicine. FinCanna’s Canadian based Advisory Board members include, John Campbell, Chairman and CFO of TriView Capital, one of Canada’s largest Exempt Market Dealers and Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron Cannatech, is the world’s first woman founder and CEO of a publicly traded company in the cannabis sector.

About Hoban Law Group

Hoban Law Group was the nation’s first, since 2008, full time, full service business-oriented law firm serving the cannabis industry exclusively. Additionally, Hoban Law Group was the first U.S. based law firm to expand its cannabis industry services around the globe. Providing legal counsel in numerous countries to international businesses, governments, and ancillary service providers, Hoban Law Group, created the world’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis industry network. The firm’s current network of strategic global partners includes professional consultants and service providers with expertise in the global hemp marketplace and the regulated marijuana industry. Headquartered in Denver Colorado the firm has offices in a number of US cities. For more information about Hoban Law Group visit https://hoban.law

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

