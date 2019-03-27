Cannabis Gaining Acceptance Across Europe As Policies Change

George McBride joined the Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) Extracted podcast this week to explain the history of cannabis in the United Kingdom.









George McBride joined the Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) Extracted podcast this week to explain the history of cannabis in the United Kingdom, including the progress that has been made over recent years as authorities and legislators warm to the idea of a legal cannabis marketplace. George is the co-founder of Cannabis Europa, one of Europe’s leading cannabis-related conferences. He also started Hanway Associates, a London-based global cannabis consultancy. During the discussion George provided an update on the progress cannabis has made in Europe, touching on Canada’s international influence as a leader in cannabis legalization.

According to McBride, the majority of people in the UK have been hesitant to accept cannabis as medicine, however recent high-profile cases including children and other sick patients have provided a spotlight for those in desperate need of cannabis-based medicines. “Unlike Canada, we don’t have a long history of dispensaries or compassionate access or influential court decisions. None of that stuff happened in the UK,” said McBride. “Canadians should feel pretty blessed about what a willing court system you’ve had, what incredibly strong voices you’ve had in the patient community and the way in which there has been access in large parts of Canada for 20 years.”

To listen to the full Extracted podcast, click here.

Click here to connect with Valens (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) for an Investor Presentation.