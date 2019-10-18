Cannabis Big News Roundup: Khiron to Commercialize Kuida® Brand in the UK; Isracann Biosciences Lists on the CSE; Geyser Brands’ Apothecary Botanicals Signs Co-Packing LOI
Danielle Adams - October 18th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Khiron to Commercialize Kuida® Brand in the UK
- Nextleaf Solutions Enters into an Agreement to Consolidate Nextleaf Labs
- Heritage Signs Agreement With Sugarbud To Supply Vape Cartridges And Purchase Dried Cannabis
- Geyser Brands’ Apothecary Botanicals Signs Co-Packing Letter of Intent
- High Tide Announces Opening of 2nd KushBar Location Bringing its Total to 26 Branded Retail Cannabis Stores across Canada
- Yield Growth Signs Letter of Intent with Apothecary Botanicals to Manufacture and Distribute Yield’s New Line of Cannabis-Infused Topicals, Jack n Jane, in Canada
- Isracann Biosciences Announces Listing on the CSE
- Relevium Acquires 100 Percent of Late Stage Processing and Medical Sales Applicant Weedsense
- Water Ways Signs a Memorandum of Understanding to Provide a 10.6 Acre Medical Cannabis Greenhouse Grow in Colombia With Design and Technical Support
