Cannabis Big News Roundup: Flower One Partners with Kiva Confections, Leading California Edible Producer, High Tide Selected to Manage Cannabis Retail Store in West Edmonton Mall, Heritage Announces Health Canada Approval for Additional Extraction Rooms at Fort Erie
Kevin Vanstone - November 29th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Khiron Receives First Colombian Authorization to Commercialize High-THC Cannabis for Domestic and Export Sales
- Heritage Announces Health Canada Approval for Additional Extraction Rooms at Fort Erie
- Heritage Announces Zenabis Contracts
- Flower One Partners with Kiva Confections, Leading California Edible Producer
- High Tide Selected to Manage Cannabis Retail Store in West Edmonton Mall
- Isracann Biosciences Receives Land Use & Facility Approvals from Israeli Land Authority and Amends Warrants
To see our previous Cannabis Investing News Roundups, please click here.