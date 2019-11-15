Cannabis Big News Roundup: Weekend Unlimited’s Northern Lights Organics Farm Granted Industrial Hemp Licence; BevCanna to Acquire Cold-Pressed Juice Co. Little West; Heritage Announces Vape Pen Agreement with James E. Wagner
Kevin Vanstone - November 15th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Khiron Receives Approval to Sell Aceso™ Hemp CBD Brand in Colombia
- Captor Capital Resumes Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market
- Valens Establishes Operations in the Greater Toronto Area with the Acquisition of a Leading Beverage Company
- PRIMO Nutraceuticals Inc. Signs a Lease Agreement with State-of-the-Art Utility Independent Farm
- Significant Advance as Weekend’s Northern Lights Organics Farm Granted Industrial Hemp Licence
- Mojave Jane Brands Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
- Heritage Announces Vape Pen Agreement with James E. Wagner Cultivation
- TransCanna Closes Acquisition of Lyfted
- Flower One Announces Partnership with Premium California Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, 22Red
- Naturally Splendid Producing Energy Bites for International Plant-Based Nutrition Company
- BevCanna Announces LOI to Acquire Cold-Pressed Juice Co. Little West
- Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Announces Co-Packing Partnership with Peak Processing Solutions
- Yield Growth Sends First Shipment of Products to Europe and Adds Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia to Exclusive Distribution Territory
- Sire Bioscience Signs LOI to Acquire Fusion Nutrition Incorporated to Accelerate the SIRE House of Brands Portfolio
