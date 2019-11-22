Cannabis Big News Roundup: Khiron Launches Kuida Brand in the US, Acreage Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Compassionate Care, Relevium Launches LeefyLyfe™ Organic Hemp Products in the US Foundation of New Jersey,
Kevin Vanstone - November 22nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Acreage Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Compassionate Care Foundation of New Jersey
- Ontario Pharmacists and Avricore Health Partner to Expand HealthTab™ in Community Pharmacies and Enhance Patient Care
- Pure Global Receives Health Canada Approvals for 12 Cultivation, Processing, and Extraction Rooms
- Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Clinical Steering Committee for Phase 2 International Trial in Acute Myocarditis Using CardiolRx(TM) 100
- Khiron to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe’s Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients
- Geyser Brands Awarded Cannabis Research License from Health Canada
- Redfund Capital Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Sunshine State Tea
- Relevium Launches LeefyLyfe™ Organic Hemp Products in the US
- Nextleaf Solutions Granted Two Patents for Industrial-Scale Extraction of CBD and THC
- Yield Growth Signs Definitive Agreement to Distribute Organic Mushroom Coffees in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia
- Khiron Launches Kuida Brand in the US, Begins First Sales
