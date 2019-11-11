Captor Capital Resumes Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF) has resumed trading on the OTCQX® Best Market.









Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company") (CSE: CPTR) is pleased to announce that the Company's stock has resumed on the OTCQX® Best Market following a full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued against the Company Ontario Securities Commission (the "CTO"). The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 and related Management Discussion and Analysis. The Company is also pleased to announce that the trading of its shares on the OTCQX® Best Market has been reinstated and trading will commence on November 11, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, the Company filed its audited financial statements for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2019 and unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, including management’s discussion and analysis for such periods and accompanying certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as required under applicable securities laws.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption through its retail network. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey, CA. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

