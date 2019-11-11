Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Captor Capital Resumes Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

- November 11th, 2019
captor capital logo

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF) has resumed trading on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE: CPTR) is pleased to announce that the Company’s stock has resumed on the OTCQX® Best Market following a full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued against the Company Ontario Securities Commission (the “CTO”). The CTO was issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 and related Management Discussion and Analysis. The Company is also pleased to announce that the trading of its shares on the OTCQX® Best Market has been reinstated and trading will commence on November 11, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, the Company filed its audited financial statements for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2019 and unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, including management’s discussion and analysis for such periods and accompanying certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as required under applicable securities laws.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption through its retail network. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey, CA. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

Click here to connect with Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR, FRANKFURT:NMV, STUTTGART:NMVA, OTC:CPTRF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Captor Capital Announces Corporate Update
Captor Capital Announces Filing of its Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 and its Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
What Happens in Vegas: Nevada’s Cannabis Tourism Industry
Captor Capital Appoints Dene Rogers as CEO of Captor Acquisition Corp.

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *