Cannabis Big News Roundup: TransCanna and Lyfted Farms Sign Definitive Purchase Agreement; Biome Grow’s Highland Grow Products Approved for Sale in PEI; Relevium to Acquire Montreal Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Company
Danielle Adams - November 8th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Relevium Executes LOI to Acquire Montreal Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Company
- Yield Growth Closes Agreement to License 126 Product Formulas to Subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs
- High Tide Opens 26th Canna Cabana and 3rd KushBar Bringing its Total to 29 Branded Retail Cannabis Stores across Canada
- Biome Grow’s Highland Grow Products Approved for Sale in PEI
- Asterion Receives Development Approval Permit for its Medicinal Cannabis Propagation and Processing Facility
- PRIMO Nutraceuticals Inc. Harvests 13,000 lbs of Dried Bio-mass from Oregon Hemp Farm
- TransCanna and Lyfted Farms Sign Definitive Purchase Agreement
- Flower One Announces Brand Partnership with Preeminent California Cannabis and Lifestyle Brand, Cookies
To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.