Highland Grow Products Approved for Sale in PEI

Biome Grow Inc. is pleased to announce that PEI Cannabis has approved the sale of cannabis products supplied by Biome’s Highland Grow Inc.









Biome Grow Inc. (“Biome” or the “Company”) (CSE:BIO, Frankfurt:6OTA, OTCQB:BIOIF) is pleased to announce that PEI Cannabis has approved the sale of cannabis products supplied by Biome’s wholly-owned Nova Scotia-based subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc. (“Highland Grow”).

Biome’s CEO, Khurram Malik, commented: “We are an Eastern Canadian-based company so this is a great day for us. Highland Grow’s high-quality products will now be available in all four P.E.I. Cannabis locations, as well as on its e-commerce platform making them available in all four provinces in Atlantic Canada as well as Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Our high quality, premium flower and pre-rolls have proven very popular with discerning consumers in all five provinces we currently supply so we are very excited to now introduce our brands to cannabis connoisseurs in “The Garden of the Gulf”.”

Biome continues to grow its commercial footprint since beginning commercial sales of cannabis in January 2019. Management looks forward to sharing its plans for expanding its commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces in the months ahead.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Cuthbertson

VP Investor Relations

scuthbertson@biomegrow.com

647-462-8797

www.biomegrow.com

About Biome

Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada’s ACMPR; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning Biome’s retail sales in Prince Edward Island, the corresponding supply and demand for cannabis products in the province. and Biome’s business plans. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Biome, including, among other things, assumptions and expectations with respect to satisfying the terms of the conditional approval to commence retail sales in Prince Edward Island and customer and retailer demand.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required approval in Prince Edward Island; changes to legislation; changes in cannabis research or the general public’s perception of cannabis; crop failure; labour disputes; increases in labour and/or construction costs; rising energy costs; an inability to access financing as needed; and general economic downturn.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Biome, or any of its subsidiaries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Click here to connect with Biome Grow Inc. (CSE:BIO) for an Investor Presentation.

Source