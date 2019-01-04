Cannabis Big News Roundup: Nutritional High Enters Into Asset Purchase Agreement in Washington; Yield Growth Announces 9 New Products; MediPharm Labs Increases Annual Production Capacity by 50 Percent
Danielle Adams - January 4th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Nutritional High Enters Into Asset Purchase Agreement in Washington
- FinCanna Portfolio Company, Refined Resin Technologies Acquires Key Distribution License
- Biome Announces OTCQB Listing
- Green Growth Brands Announces Intention to Launch Takeover Bid for Aphria Inc.
- Yield Growth Announces 9 New Products, Pass Stability Testing
- MYM Shifts Focus in Australia
- MediPharm Labs Increases Annual Production Capacity by 50% Up to 150,000KG; Positioned to Meet Significant Demand for Purified Cannabis Concentrates and Oil
- Wayland Receives Additional Licensing from Health Canada
