Cannabis Big News Roundup: Chemesis Signs International Supply Agreement; Green Growth Brands Completes Acquisition of Second The+Source Location; Khiron Secures Endorsement from The Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics
Danielle Adams - August 30th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Chemesis International Inc. Signs International Supply Agreement for CBD Products
- Khiron Secures Exclusive Endorsement from The Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics
- High Tide Opens Canna Cabana Stores in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer Bringing its Total to 17 Locations across Alberta
- Yield Growth Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Organic Medical Growth in Colombia and Brazil
- FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Launches Integration with Multi-Site Operator in Los Angeles
- Green Growth Brands Completes Acquisition of Second The+Source Location
To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.