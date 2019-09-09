Blox Labs Receives CSE Approval for Change of Business and Name Change to Sire Bioscience Inc.

Blox Labs Inc. (“Blox” or the “Company”) (CSE:BLOX, Frankfurt:BR1B, OTC:BLLXF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 29, 2019, the Company has completed all matters relating to its change of business, including receiving final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), completion of a name change to Sire Bioscience Inc. (“Sire”), and pursuant to a CSE bulletin, will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “SIRE” on September 11, 2019.









The Company will also affect management changes in conjunction with the completion of the transaction.

On the listing date, the directors and officers of Sire will consist of:- Brian Polla, COO and director

Jeff Zanini, CEO and director

Sean McGrath, CFO

Jerry Habuda, director

Adrian Burke, director

Brian Nugent, director

The Company has officially launched its new website at www.sirebioscience.com.

About Sire Bioscience Inc.

Sire is Canadian life sciences company with a focus on the cultivation, production and sale of industrial hemp. Sire is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and it owns a 50-acre parcel of land, inclusive of a 160,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art greenhouse, in Leamington, Ontario – a preeminent locale for hemp cultivation in Canada.

For additional information:

Sire Bioscience Inc.

Jeff Zanini, CEO

E: jeff@sirebioscience.com

T: 416-262-0871

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.