BLOK Technologies Announces Changes in Directors

BLOK Technologies Inc. (“BLOK Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE:BLK) (OTC: BLPFF) (FRANKFURT: 2AD) today announces the resignation of Director & Chief Technology Officer Joel Yaffe, effective immediately.









BLOK Technologies Inc. (“BLOK Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE:BLK) (OTC: BLPFF) (FRANKFURT: 2AD) today announces the resignation of Director & Chief Technology Officer Joel Yaffe, effective immediately. Mr. Yaffe has resigned to pursue other business interests.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Yaffe for his contributions to BLOK Tech during his tenure. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Greenway as a Director of the Company. Mr. Greenway will serve as a non-executive, independent member of the BLOK Tech board and member of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

David C. Greenway

Mr. Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing, and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange and CSE listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. His key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining, and oil and gas sector. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions including his roles with Stamper Oil & Gas Corp, Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp, Moneta Resources Inc., Sterling Mining Company and his board position in Mountain View Conservation Centre. Mr. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth England where he studied Accounting and Finance.

About BLOK Technologies Inc.

BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops companies in the blockchain and emerging technology sectors. The Company’s approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. BLOK Tech’s current portfolio includes Greenstream, a technology platform designed to effectively manage value transfer, supply chain integrity and identity verification in complex and highly regulated industries. This scalable and adaptable platform is being developed on the Hyperledger technology stack and with the support of Oracle Cloud infrastructure. BLOK Tech continues to grow its business into adjacent industries and emerging technologies. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.

For additional information regarding BLOK Technologies and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at BLOKTECHINC.COM

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“James Hyland”

President

For further information, please contact:

James Hyland, B.Comm.

President, Director

(604) 901-6349

jamie@bloktechinc.com

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

Click here to connect with BLOK Technologies Inc. (CSE:BLK) (FRANKFURT:2AD) for an Investor Presentation.