BevCanna to Present and Act as Hydration Partner for Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo

CCO Emma Andrews to join panel of industry leaders to discuss The Future of Social Consumption









Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Chief Commercialization Officer Emma Andrews, RHN, NPDP, will be featured at this week’s Lift & Co Expo, sharing insights into the infused cannabis beverage category and consumer. The conference is being held on January 9-11, 2020 at the Vancouver Convention Center.

The Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference will bring together leading experts from across the industry to tackle subject matter from a uniquely Canadian perspective. The conference ignites discussion around both the medical and recreational-use cannabis markets, as well as Canada’s position of leadership on the world business stage.

Ms. Andrews will bring her experience in developing and marketing cannabis-infused beverages to the Lift & Co. main stage session The Future of Social Consumption. Industry leaders Andrew Freedman, Co-Founder, Freedman & Koski, Inc. and Abi Roach, Founder of HotBox Holdings, will join Ms. Andrews, discussing consumption lounges and infused beverages, how close these may be to becoming a reality, how they will comply with regulations, and how they may change the social fabric.

“Now that infused products are regulated, and beginning to roll out in Canada, consumers are exploring new ways to participate and explore cannabis culture” said Ms. Andrews. “BevCanna has conducted significant research into the way Canadians want to enjoy their cannabis, and consuming infused beverages in social settings, to relax and unwind, and even address health concerns are at the top of the list”.

BevCanna will also participate in the Lift & Co Expo portion of the conference, acting as Hydration Partner for the Expo and offering samples of two of BevCanna’s original cannabis-infused beverage brands, Anarchist Mountain™; and Grüv™, at Exhibit Booth 641. The Anarchist Mountain™ brand is inspired by natural botanicals found throughout the Pacific Northwest and is based on lightly sparkling spring water. The Anarchist Mountain™ is THC-dominant, and designed for social occasions. The Grüv™ brand represents an easy-drinking range of classic iced tea profiles. Grüv™ is composed of an equal balance of THC and CBD, making it an approachable choice for current and newer cannabis consumers alike.

As Hydration Partner, BevCanna is sponsoring a steady supply of fresh water for all Lift Expo attendees. Visit one of the two Hydration Stations located on the Expo floor. The first 2,000 people to stop by the Hydration Stations will receive a complimentary reusable BevCanna water bottle.

The Expo will feature over 225 exhibitors from Canada and around the world, and a show floor stage with the industry’s most knowledgeable and inspiring movers and shakers. The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo is Canada’s signature event for cannabis consumers, professionals, and investors.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in the Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72M bottles per shift/per annum. BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

