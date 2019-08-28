BevCanna Enterprises Announces Appointment of Camilo Lyon to Board of Directors

Top equity analyst will add financial and branding expertise to the rapidly growing cannabis-infused beverage manufacturer









BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced that it has appointed top equity analyst Camilo Lyon to the Board of Directors and the audit committee of the Company, effective August 26, 2019.

Mr. Lyon brings over two decades of corporate finance and consumer brand experience to BevCanna, primarily as an equity research analyst in the US focusing on global lifestyle brands and retailers at top investment banks. He is Founder and CEO of Harixston Consulting, a firm focused on capital raising and advising early stage consumer brands as they progress through their stages of growth. Prior to this role, Mr. Lyon served as Managing Director and Head of US Consumer Research at Canaccord Genuity for eight years. During that time, he advised institutional and corporate clients on investment and business strategies. Prior to that, he was a Vice President in Equity Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch covering consumer discretionary companies. Mr. Lyon began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and is a graduate of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Boston University.

“We’re pleased that Camilo is joining the BevCanna team,” said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. “The combination of financial, strategic and branding expertise that he brings to the table will be invaluable in this stage of rapid growth.”

“As the cannabis industry continues to evolve across geographies and categories, brands will become an increasingly important distinguisher of success,” noted Mr. Lyon. “To that end, I’m thrilled to be joining the Board of BevCanna as it prepares to launch its cannabis-infused beverage brands into the North American market.”

As a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Lyon will be granted 100,000 BevCanna share options. As a member of the Audit Committee, Mr. Lyon will be granted an additional 50,000 BevCanna share options.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 100-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72M bottles.

