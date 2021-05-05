Ayurcann: Toll Processing & White Label Solutions for Licensed Producers

Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) provides scalable custom processes and pharma-grade products to the medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by delivering best-in-class, proprietary services, including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

The company offers a two-tier business model of services and production. The manufacturing vertical offers three production divisions specializing in expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing. Ayurcann currently extracting approximately 1,500 kilograms a week of product and has the capacity to process up to 200,000 kilograms of dry cannabis annually.

Ayurcann’s Company Highlights

  • Ayurcann is a premier post-harvest cannabis solutions company focused on providing and manufacturing unique development processes and high-quality products for patient and adult use in Canada.
  • The company aims to be a market leader and supportive partner within the cannabis extraction business. It has created turn-key-post harvest outsourcing for licensed cannabis producers, using a strategic end-to-end model.
  • The company’s Ayurcann Solutions offers premium services across various cannabis production verticals. This portfolio includes expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing.
  • Ayurcann also operates the Ayurcann Marketplace, specializing in safe and well-engineered medicinal cannabis concentrate products for personalized and patient care.
Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Osprey

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 87th nationwide.

The dispensary supports Trulieve’s goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to registered medical cannabis patients across Florida and joins nearby locations in Sarasota , Englewood , and Venice . The 5,300 square foot facility also brings direct, in-store access to registered patients in Osprey for the first time.

BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Launch Market-Leading TRACE Brand into U.S. Market

Global demand for plant-based functional products accelerating plan to scale the brand internationally

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is excited to announce the anticipated launch of its market-leading TRACE brand in the U.S., initially through its new e-commerce website and subsequently in natural specialty and retail stores nationally.

Harvest Opens Seventh Florida Dispensary in Olympia Heights

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Olympia Heights, Florida .

Optimi Health Partnership with Numinus Wellness Provides Update on First All-Natural Psilocybin Protocol

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its previously announced lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI) is progressing forward with an initial candidate for clinical trials, subject to Health Canada approvals.

Recognized as a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible, and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of all-natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.

TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Announces Meet & Greet Events at STIIIZY Locations

 Following its launch of $100,000 worth of premium product into 14 STIIIZY retail locations, the Lyfted Farms Team is hosting two in-person Meet & Greet events at stores in San Francisco on May 4th and in San Bernardino on May 5th in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) recently shipped 25 lbs of product to STIIIZY locations in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.

